Happy Mini Zine March 2023!

Happy Mini-Zine March!

Eight years. Wow. Eight years, and I am still absolutely going to use the Mini-Zine March video from 2021 because my health is a dumpster fire, my energy battery is constantly low, and, well, I just like it.

If you’re not familiar, eight years ago I started declaring the entire month of March as a celebration month for all the amazing and awesome zines that fall under the half size mark. From the one-page wonders to the chunky monkey quarter sized, mini-zines are amazing, fun, easy to stick in your pocket, and more.

Unfortunately, I am currently in no condition to make this the year that there is a prompts list to follow. Still, we continue on with mini-zine focus for the month. Please don’t be shy about getting in touch or tagging me with the mini-zine creations you make (or review or otherwise feature) this month with #minizinemarch

Enjoy!

