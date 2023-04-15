Posted on by Nyx

Call for Submissions: Upcycling Zine!

Coin-Operated Press (@CoinOpPress) invites you to submit to their zine all about upcycling. To upcycle means to recycle or reuse items that would otherwise go to waste in a way that increases the original object’s value. In other words, upcycling is taking something old and creating something new – and Coin Op Press wants you to share all your upcycling tips and tricks!

Find more information on their instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/coinoppress/

Or on their website at: https://coinoperatedpress.wordpress.com/2023/04/10/call-for-submissions-upcycling-zine/

