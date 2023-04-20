Posted on by Nyx

Check It Out: Echo Publishing’s Virtual Zine-Making Weekend: April 21-23

It’s time for a zine weekend! Nina of Echo Publishing is hosting a 24 Hour Zine Virtual zine-making weekend!

Participate!

If you participate, I’d love to see the zine you’re going to make! You can post work-in-progress or finished zine photos on social media and tag @echozines on Instagram or @EchoPublishingArt on Facebook or use the hashtag #24hourzineweekend or #24hourzinefun. No pressure, but if you’d like to send me the zine you’ve made, I will review it in my “Zines I’ve read” posts. (And it will feel like a very special birthday present 🙂 ).

As part of this, Wesley of <a href="http://Twenty-Two Zines is hosting a chill, zinemaking livestream!

For more details, check out the original post!

What's On Your Mind?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: