Giveaway Winner

The time has come to announce the winner of the giveaway…
Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
Thank you so much for watching.
*Niji TV – https://www.youtube.com/@ClubOtaku
**https://www.clubotaku.org/niji/
**https://www.instagram.com/ogatatetsuo/
My PO Box:
Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
https://seagreenzines.carrd.co
Channel Art by Latibule: https://latibuleart.carrd.co