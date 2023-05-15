Posted on by Nyx

Happy Mail Monday – Random Portuguese Edition

Hello, zine friends! Welcome back to a Happy Mail Monday in which I gush about zine-family time, crush on Ko-Fi, and even attempt pronouncing Portuguese words.

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
Thank you so much for watching.

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Anna Gecko – https://www.instagram.com/oleandrsstudio/
**https://oleandrsstudio.carrd.co

*Billy – https://iknowbilly.com

*Alison – https://ko-fi.com/exzineeditor
**https://linktr.ee/bubblegumzinearchive

*Happy Mail – Confessions of an Ex-Zine Editor 1 – https://youtu.be/FuRuYBFs6AI

My PO Box:

Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com
https://seagreenzines.carrd.co

