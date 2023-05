The Zineverleigh Zine Fest is coming!

ZINEverleigh is a Zine Fair taking place in the beautiful country town of Inverleigh, Victoria in June 2023.

ZINEverleigh is a little project from a family of zine lovers and is the perfect place to swap, sell or giveaway your zines (or come have a look at everyone else’s!).

ZINEverleigh will be held on Saturday 3rd June, 2023 from 10am – 2pm.

Check our ZINEverleigh @zineverleigh for more information

https://zineverleigh.wordpress.com