International Zine Month 2023 – An Introduction to #IZM2023

It’s that time of the year again! In this video, I give you a short introduction to International Zine Month, a few approaches to the month, share some of my personal IZM zine traditions, and more.

https://stolensharpierevolution.org/international-zine-month/

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Thank you so much for watching.

My PO Box:

Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

https://seagreenzines.carrd.co

Channel Art by Latibule: https://latibuleart.carrd.co