International Zine Month 2023 – My Favourite Zinemaking Tools #IZM2023

I apologise for the sound going out of sync. I couldn’t for the life of me get it to line up.

We are getting closer and closer to International Zine Month, and today I am here to show you my favourite tools of the zinemaking ‘trade’ that I have come to love with creating my little bits and bobs.

https://stolensharpierevolution.org/international-zine-month/

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Thank you so much for watching.

My PO Box:

Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

https://seagreenzines.carrd.co

Channel Art by Latibule: https://latibuleart.carrd.co