Posted on by Nyx

Zine Mail #IZM2023 Style

Hello! It’s totally a zine review day, but I got my #IZM2023 vibes going by travelling to get some wood cut for shelves in the Zine cave and then catching up on my mail. ALL my mail!

I know. This totally never happens… Until tonight! Including mail going out to my surprise zine buddy in @hb_zines‘ zine mail swap! (Thank you for organising!)

So I hope you’ll forgive the lack of review for the knowledge of a big stack of zine happy Mail is going out into the world in tomorrow’s post.

Spread a little sunshine!

What's On Your Mind?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: