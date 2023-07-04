International Zine Month 2023 – Surprise Social Media Planner Post

Hello zine friends! I didn’t really think this through at all. I just dove in, and here we have a short video showing you the social media planner I made to give all things SGZ social its own space. I hope you enjoy it and that it perhaps gives you some ideas for your social media planning.

IZM 2023 Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEMEPgTLoVo

An Introduction to International Zine Month: https://youtu.be/q3t5fjepGAE

My Favourite Zinemaking Tools: https://youtu.be/MAmBAl_MQ3Q

Resources Page: https://seagreenzines.com/resources/

https://stolensharpierevolution.org/international-zine-month/

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Thank you so much for watching.

My PO Box:

Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

https://seagreenzines.carrd.co

Channel Art by Latibule: https://latibuleart.carrd.co