Call for Submissions: Kaleidzine

“Our zine is made by and for young artists with the hope that they feel empowered to share their work and get out there and make something!

This issue is about all things food (foraging, cooking, farming, our relationships with food, etc) but we take work that is off-theme too. We love to see paintings, dance, photography, pottery, writing, poetry, fashion, make-up, printmaking, jewelry, fiber arts, and any and all other art forms.

The deadline for this issue is July 30, but we are flexible if you dm us to let us know you need more time!


KALEID ZINE
https://linktr.ee/kaleidzine
@kaleidzine on Instagram
Frankie Miller (she/her)
Sophia Balabanova-Gebreab (she/her)

