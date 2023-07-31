Posted on by Nyx

Happy Mail Monday – So Cute Cupcake Edition

I’m back after a lot of time off sick, and the mail has been waiting! So join me today and check out all the awesome zines, stickers, newsletters, and even special cupcake mail that has arrived.

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Thank you so much for watching.

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Fast Eyes – ?

*Billy – https://iknowbilly.com

*Lonely Place – https://ko-fi.com/meditationfunnies

*Emma Ward – https://puddlesidemusings.wordpress.com

*International Zine Month – https://stolensharpierevolution.org/international-zine-month/

*Zine Swap Host – https://linktr.ee/hb_zines

My PO Box:

Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com
https://seagreenzines.carrd.co

Channel art by Latibule: https://latibuleart.carrd.co

