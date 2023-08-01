Bits and Bobs: All the Rambles

Hello friends. Today I felt like sitting down, having a chat, trying to straighten out the various things in my head… All the rambles. Grab a cuppa and perhaps join in a discussion about consistency, self-care, and trying to get all of life’s ducks in a row.

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Thank you so much for watching.

My PO Box:

Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

https://seagreenzines.carrd.co

Channel Art by Latibule: https://latibuleart.carrd.co