Vendors Wanted: Lone Star Zine Fest!

Come to the Fest to learn about zines! To buy zines! To meet zine creators! To make your own zine!

Lone Star Zine Fest is a free, fun, all-ages event featuring zine creators, collectives, distributors, retailers, libraries, and small presses sharing their amazing work and showcasing the diversity of expression made possible by independent- and self-publishing.

The Fest is organized by Austin Zine Friends, a small group of zine-loving volunteers who are passionate about creating space for zine creators and zine fans to come together.

Check out the Lone Star Zine Fest page at https://www.lonestarzinefest.org for all the details!