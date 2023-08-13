CPAPs, Breathing, & Amazing People

Hello, zine friends! It’s been a heck of a week, including finding out that I have severe sleep apnea. I thought I’d create a video explaining how everything came about. Some people have asked if they can help with the cost of the CPAP machine I need, and I am grateful beyond words for all the support. With all of my heart, thank you.
If you’re unfamiliar with Obstructive Sleep Apnea, I found this medical lecture video quite helpful: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZszF7OaDVE
Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
You can also support directly with Paypal: seagreenzines@gmail.com
Thank you so much for watching and for support in all forms.
My PO Box:
Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
https://seagreenzines.carrd.co
Channel Art by Latibule: https://latibuleart.carrd.co