CPAPs, Breathing, & Amazing People

Hello, zine friends! It’s been a heck of a week, including finding out that I have severe sleep apnea. I thought I’d create a video explaining how everything came about. Some people have asked if they can help with the cost of the CPAP machine I need, and I am grateful beyond words for all the support. With all of my heart, thank you.

If you’re unfamiliar with Obstructive Sleep Apnea, I found this medical lecture video quite helpful: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZszF7OaDVE

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

You can also support directly with Paypal: seagreenzines@gmail.com

Thank you so much for watching and for support in all forms.

My PO Box:

Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

https://seagreenzines.carrd.co

Channel Art by Latibule: https://latibuleart.carrd.co