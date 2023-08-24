Zine Review: There’s No Such Thing As The Poop Fairy

There’s No Such Thing As The Poop Fairy: 5 Things To Remember When You Walk In The Woods

Three Chairs Publishing / Jen Payne

Illustrations by Ron & Joe, Art Parts

https://3chairspublishing.com

https://linktr.ee/jenpayne

There’s No Such Thing As The Poop Fairy: 5 Things To Remember When You Walk In The Woods is a full-colour (primarily black and white on green), US-sized one-page-folded mini-zine about five things to remember for properly taking care and appreciating the woods when you’re out wandering.

There’s No Such Thing As The Poop Fairy doesn’t wait a single second before launching right into the five things promised in the title of the mini. The first also points back to the title in a reminder that shouldn’t need to exist but alas… Dispose of your dog’s poop. Seriously. There is no magical woodland poop fairy running around dealing with your… well… poop.

From there we launch into some no-holds-barred advice about treating nature and the animals within it better. Things we shouldn’t need to be reminded of but apparently still do given the inspiration for this zine. (If you want to read the inspiration behind this zine, you can check that out here on the Three Chairs Publishing page.)

Each point is accompanied by art that reminds me of the carvings people make in rubber to create stamps. The angles are mostly sharp, the black and white contrast sharp – all of which match appropriately with the tone of the words included.

I always love it when a mini-zine includes something printed on the inside. I feel like I’ve discovered a little not-so-secret treasure of bonus content, and that always makes me happy. There’s No Such Thing As The Poop Fairy includes some art with a lovely quote inside. I won’t go beyond that because it’s your own little treasure to discover should you pick up a copy.

There’s No Such Thing As The Poop Fairy is a great mini with the usual awesome Three Chairs Publishing quality. While it makes me sad that people need these reminders at all – don’t litter seems like such an obvious no-brainer to me – they’re obviously still worth having. Personally, I’ll still always carry my phone because I don’t get out much and taking pictures of flowers and other pretty nature makes me happy. But even the last on the list makes a good point in that there is a whole lot of beauty out there if we all keep it clean and pause for a moment to take it all in first-hand.

There’s No Such Thing As The Poop Fairy is a mini to pick up. Perhaps even multiple copies so you can hand them out as needed on your nature walks…

*Note: The main colour of this mini is more of a gorgeous sage green, but that didn’t really show in the pic.