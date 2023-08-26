Call for Submissions: Changeling Annual

Changeling Annual has been selected as part of the Science and Industry Museum’s City Sparks community showcase this year! To celebrate I’m opening submissions for our FIRST EVER mini mag!

More deets @ changelingannual.com/submissions

https://www.instagram.com/changeling.annual/

Subs open from 10 August to 31 August for:

– Activities

– Comics

– Fiction

– Illustration

– Poetry

Guidelines:

– Applicants MUST be neurodivergent (diagnosis NOT needed)

– Theme: “REBUILD” (open to interpretation – a STEM/Science theme is great!)

– Applicants can be any age & from anywhere

– Submissions MUST be suitable for children aged 8+

Successful applicants will:

– Be published in Changeling’s first ever mini mag!

– Be invited to the launch as part of the Science and Industry Museum’s City Spark Community Showcase in October 2023