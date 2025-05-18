Posted on by Nyx

Call for Submissions: Changeling Mini Mag

Changeling Mini Mag are seeking submissions of poetry, fiction, non-fiction, illustration (stand-alone pieces and comics) and activities/puzzles suitable for children for their next four issues, on the themes of “WILD”, “MAGIC”, “THRIVE”, and MONSTER”.

Changeling Mini Mag is a magazine for children ages 8+. It features art, writing and activities produced entirely by (mostly!) grown-up neurodivergent creatives.

WHAT TO SUBMIT

–          Writing (poetry, fiction, non-fiction): 1-3 pieces, up to 800 words each.
–          Stand-alone illustration and activities: 1-3 pieces.
–          Comics: 1-3 pieces, up to 5 pages each.

HOW TO SUBMIT

Send an email to emmy.changeling@gmail.com

Include:

–          Your submission as an attachment.
–          Your name, age, pronouns, and a bit about yourself (if you want!)

Visit emmy-writes.com/changeling for further guidance and information.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *