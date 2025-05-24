Call for Submissions: Headstone Zine

Deadline: June 1st



A headstone is a marker for those who have passed: it can be a representation of one’s identity or legacy, a last word, a sense of closure, a transformation, or a reminder from the past carried into the future. Who or what do you want to memorialize?

We welcome work about any of these themes (literally or figuratively):

Memorials, remembrances, obituaries, eulogies, epitaphs, vigils, wakes

Cemeteries, columbaria, catacombs, and other visual culture

Grief, loss, bereavement, anticipatory grief, not grieving

Mythology, cultural practices, the afterlife, transitory states

Thanatology

An ending to a story

Other related themes and connections

Headstone is open to submissions and accepts both written work and visual art.

Submissions are open here for vol. 1 until June 1, 2025. (link: Google Forms)

Vol. 1 will be printed in Black, Risofederal Blue, and Red.