Australia Post, Mail, & Other Headaches

Times just got more complicated with world politics having an even more direct impact on small business owners. This video doesn’t really solve anything, but I wanted to have a chat.
Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
My PO Box:
Nyx @ Sea Green Zines
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
***Awesome People/Places Mentioned***
*ABC “Australia Post halts parcel deliveries to the US” – https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-08-27/why-does-auspost-halts-parcel-postage-to-us-explainer/105699712
*CoffeeMonsterzCo – https://www.youtube.com/@TheCoffeeMonsterzCo
***
seagreenzines@gmail.com
https://seagreenzines.carrd.co
Thank you so much for watching and for support in all forms.
***
Channel Art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko