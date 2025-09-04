Zine Review: Sticker Culture Zine

Sticker Culture Zine

CJ @ Manmadezines

16 Pages

https://www.instagram.com/manmadezines

https://ko-fi.com/manmadezines



Sticker Culture Zine is a black and white A5 zine all about stickers, sticker culture, and deeper meanings.

If you’ve watched Happy Mail Monday for any length of time, then you know I adore stickers. So when I saw this zine, of course I needed to check it out. I was very excited to check out a deeper look into something I love so much.

Sticker Culture opens with an introduction from CJ and his love of zines. I couldn’t help but smile because his excitement about zines is so clear in the introduction. From there we go right into the topic of sticker anxiety (not using your stickers because of anxiety around permanently putting down a sticker), and I almost declared ‘yes!’ while sitting in public. Talk about feeling seen. Sticker anxiety transitions nicely into reusable sticker books (which I love and have made), how to make your own reusable sticker book, stickers and self-expression, and so much more.

Sticker Culture Zine is so easy to read with clear, big type. Yet even with with the bigger type, this zine is still packed with so many different aspects of stickers. CJ even dedicates three pages to stickers and AI with tips on avoiding AI generated sticker art.



As a bonus, the middle spread is a sticker blast spread! I love an interactive zine, and this can be a fun way to use some of those stickers you might not otherwise use.

All up, Sticker Zine Culture is a fun zine and something anyone who loves stickers and/or wants to look deeper into sticker and sticker-related things should definitely check out. I feel like this is just the tip of the iceberg, so I hope to see more sticker-related zines in the future.

