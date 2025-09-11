Zine Review: Lucid Dreaming and How I Accidentally Joined a Cult

Lucid Dreaming and How I Accidentally Joined a Cult

Robby

6 pages

https://www.instagram.com/keet.creates.zines

https://www.instagram.com/keet.creates



Lucid Dreaming and How I Accidentally Joined a Cult is an A7, black print on orange paper zine about lucid dreaming – with an added part about getting out of a cult in a hurry. (They’re related, I promise.)

I’ve always been fascinated with dreaming overall, with lucid dreaming being a particularly interesting subtopic. So a zine about lucid dreaming? Yes, please.



Lucid Dreaming and How I Accidentally Joined a Cult (I’ll shorten it to ‘Lucid Dreaming’ from here on out) opens with Robby writing about finding a lucid dreaming course advertised and deciding to go for it.



From there, she goes into things she learned in the course. This leads into how the cover image works with the zine: Robby mentions how her lucid dreaming ‘tell’ for lucid dreaming was pulling her finger. Her finger stretching (cover image) or falling off would tell her she was dreaming. This whole thing made me smile because I have heard of so many things but nothing so, well, easy.

I appreciated that Robby mentioned trying not to get too excited. Nobody ever gave me that advice, and I got so excited the first time that I promptly woke up. Oops. Haha. But it’s definitely a good piece of advice that is too often overlooked.



You’re probably wondering about the cult part (which, kudos to Robby for that fun hook), and I’ll just say that I’m so Robby got out before she got too far in. Be careful out there, people, when helpful groups start trying to get you to obey strange rules.



Lucid Dreaming is a great mini-zine with a lot of good advice while also showing a bit of Robby’s personality and life experiences. If you’re curious about lucid dreaming and want to get to know a cool person through her zines, then definitely pick this one up.