Zine Review: Confessions of a Small Town Pizza Delivery Girl

Confessions of a Small Town Pizza Delivery Girl

Hello Magnolia

One page folded mini-zine

https://www.hellomagnoliaprintshop.com

https://www.patreon.com/cw/HelloMagnolia

Confessions of a Small Town Pizza Delivery Girl is a full colour, one page folded mini-zine collection of personal experiences or witnessed experiences while working as a pizza delivery girl.



First and foremost, there is a trigger warning on the front of this zine: “Trigger warning: Zine mentions sexual assault of a minor and sexual harassment of a minor.” As someone sensitive to those topics, I appreciated the warning and found the content to be disturbing on a ‘what the f*** is wrong with people’ level but was fine to read and keep reading.



Confessions of a Small Town Pizza Delivery Girl gets right into things from the first page with an interesting regular who always ordered their soda in a particular way. From there, we get a variety of lessons about how sometimes people with bad reputations can actually be the kindest people, how some of the people reputed as being kind are actually the worst, and reminders to be kind to hospitality workers. They go through enough day to day and, well, should the opportunity for some payback present itself…

The design of this zine is very fun and colourful. It reminds me of a combination of colourful food ads and the kind of scrapbook and doodle type journals friends and I kept growing up. There are plenty of elements to please those who like plenty going on visually in their zines while still staying readable. There is also a QR cods on the back to make it easy to find out more about HM without taking up much visual real estate in the zine.

Confessions of a Small Town Pizza Delivery Girl is a zine that’s just like life: sweet moments, confusing moments, and some moments that will leave you shaking your head. However, if you’ve worked in hospitality (or retail, etc) and you’re okay with the aforementioned trigger warnings, then this is a zine to pick up for the solidarity. I can absolutely see other zinemakers reading this and making their own zines with their stories as well.