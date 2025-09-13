Beth and Angel ran a jam to gather zine creators together and formed a pay what you want (including free) bundle on Itch.io.



For years they saw a free RPG day happen and wanted to bring more awareness to zines and make a free zine week happen. This is their second year running!

The bundle runs from Sep 5th – Sep 14th for digital zines that all include printable files. 147 zines from 63 creators.



It is a free bundle, but any proceeds are split among the contributors to the bundle.



Check it out here:

https://itch.io/b/3247/free-zine-week-2025