ZineWriMo 2025 Calendar!

My goodness! I’m so sorry for cutting it so close to the line, dear friends. It has been a heck of a month, that’s for sure. But it is here now, and we can get prepared for ZineWriMo 2025!

What’s ZineWriMo then?

If you’re not familiar, ZineWriMo is the zine alternative to (defunct but now reviving?) NaNoWriMo created by Jasper (I no longer have any social links for them) a few years ago. I am another happy participant who decided to dive right in and create a prompts list for the occasion. I try to focus on a list that gives a bit of challenge but isn’t too stressful.

In Jasper’s words:

“ZineWriMo is a new idea that came to me in wanting to combine the original NaNoWriMo and zines!

ZineWriMo is November! We focus on making one, or many, zines in November! Our only goal is to create zines, no word count requirement!“

Dive in, join up, and let’s get ready to zine!

Feel free to email me at seagreenzines@gmail.com if you’d like me to send you the list in PDF or larger .JPG form.