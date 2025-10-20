Happy Mail Monday – Stickers and Sweetness Edition

Hello zine friends! My goodness do we have some gorgeous stickers today along with some beautiful, colourful zines to check out.

As always, thank you for watching.

***

My PO Box:

Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia

*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines



***

Awesome People:

*True Zine Marin – 8:05

**https://www.instagram.com/truezinemarin

*Emmett Bear – 16:45

**https://www.instagram.com/taj.lilbear

**https://www.youtube.com/@emmettlilbear

***

Other Awesomeness:

*Rough Draft Challenge – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VCaw_lpKJoM

*ZineWrimo – https://seagreenzines.com/zinewrimo-2

*Sticker Robot – https://stickerobot.com/

*Juunikko – https://www.twitch.tv/juunikko

*April – https://www.instagram.com/april_does_art

*Foul Mouth Maker – https://www.instagram.com/foulmouthmaker

*Alexia Cousineau – https://www.instagram.com/alexia.cousineau

*Camryn –

*Amna Wali – https://www.instagram.com/a_w_y_art

*Kendra Jackson – https://www.instagram.com/kendra_jackson444

*Naomi Robinson

*Darius –

*Alex G. – https://www.instagram.com/alexandria.gervais

*Alexandre Fishbein-Ouimette – https://www.instagram.com/alexandre.fo

*Maxwell O’Toole – https://www.instagram.com/maxwellwriteswell

*Knock Off Bowie – https://www.instagram.com/knockoffbowie

*Jessica Somers – https://www.instagram.com/focalpointartistry

*Jenn Mezei – https://www.instagram.com/rainbowfarmnorth

*Simon Mckerral – https://www.instagram.com/nibbledleaves

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

http://www.seagreenzines.com

***

Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko