Launceston, Tasmania, Australia Zine Fair!

It’s time for a Tasmanian Zine Fair!



Saturday 24 January 2026

12pm-4pm

Sawtooth ARI Gallery

58 Lindsay Street, Invermay, TAS, Australia, Tasmania 7248

Zines (say “zeens”) are small, handmade magazines on all sorts of topics. Art, recipes, activism, fun, favourite things, collage, drawing – the form is infinite. Come to the Zine Fair and see what the talented, local zinesters have cooked up, buy some of your favourites and even take home a few free zines.

Free entry!

There may still be limited space for stall-holders, contact Joee Kelk via email (joeekelk@gmail.com).

Send to your zine-inclined pals who you think might be interested. We’ll see you on the 24th.

