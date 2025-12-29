Happy Mail Monday – Bye Bye 2025 Edition

Hello, zine friends! Here we are with the final Happy Mail Monday of 2025. Definitively! Usually it’s a bit of a guessing game, but this year there is wonderful mail to share right up until the end of the year. Join me in checking out this lovely assortment of zine goodness from wonderful friends.

As always, thank you for watching.

***

My PO Box:

Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia

*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines



***

Awesome People:

*Billy – 6:17

**https://iknowbilly.com

**https://www.youtube.com/user/iknowbilly

**https://www.youtube.com/@ILoveZines

*Ed – 20:52

**https://www.edtillman.net/index.html

**https://www.instagram.com/camera.ed/

*Dingo x Donk – 32:00

**https://www.dingoxdonk.com

***

Other Awesomeness:

*Ryan – https://www.instagram.com/pocketthoughtszines/

**https://www.etsy.com/shop/pocketthoughts/

*TRY Channel – https://www.youtube.com/@TheTRYChannel

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

http://www.seagreenzines.com

***

Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko