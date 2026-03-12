Zine Review: Gothic Comic

Gothic Comic: Fold & Cut Mini-zine Issue #1

Dee

One-page folded mini-zine

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‘Gothic Comic: Fold & Cut Mini-zine Issue #1’ is a black and white mini-zine with a standard one-page folded design featuring three micro* fiction comics on the spooky side.

As much as I would like to save this for October, sometimes you need a little spooky in your life. And a little smile. This mini provided both.

‘Gothic Comic’ opens right up into the first comic about Ludwig the musician. I can’t say much about the story because it is so short, but let’s just say a visit to the graveyard changed Ludwig’s style. Plus, it made me chuckle out loud. This is followed by a comic about the importance of clear directions when dealing with vampires and then the third comic about how even clear directions can be taken the wrong way. Or right way, depending on how you look at them.



I know I’m being a little vague, but I really can’t say too much without spoiling them. They are all quirky with a touch of the supernatural that made me smile. Dee’s writing style is a sort of dry humour, which I appreciate. The world can always use more amusement.

Each story has its own two-page spread with a pretty simple, easy to understand art style and speech bubbles for dialogue. The writing is pretty tiny due to space constraints, so – if you’re like me – you might want to bring your glasses and/or have good lighting.

All up, ‘Gothic Comic: Fold & Cut Mini-zine Issue #1’ is a quirky little micro-fiction zine that I enjoyed and is a quick read. It’s also absolutely free to download on Dee’s website, so there is zero reason not to check it out.

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*Micro fiction is generally agreed to be around 100-300 words or even less.

Side note: This isn’t in the main review because the review is of this zine only. However, I did think that it’s super considerate of Dee to make both A4 and letter versions of these zines. I very much appreciate that.