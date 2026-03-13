Zine Review: Horrible Horoscopes

Horrible Horoscopes (Honestly, They’re Just Awful)

Ashlea Bechaz

16 pages

https://linktr.ee/ashleabechaz



‘Horrible Horoscopes (Honestly, They’re Just Awful)’ is an A6 full-colour zine of illustrated horoscopes for every sign of standard western astrology.

Sometimes I see a zine, and I just know that I need it as a part of my zine collection. This is absolutely one of those zines. A mix of art, astrology, and sarcasm? Yes please.

‘Horrible Horoscopes’ opens with what is the funniest foreword I have ever read:



“While these astrology readings may seem shockingly accurate, pls rest assured that they are true, especially yours. (I’m looking at you Aquarius)”

You pretty much pick up the tone from that alone, and we get right into the horoscopes. Each sign – starting with Aquarius – gets its own page. Much like the ‘frame’ on the cover, each piece of sign art has its own unique frame with three different qualities about that sign below it.



Ashlea’s art style reminds me of the Rider-Waite tarot but not quite so busy and a lot less yellow. They’re beautiful with a lot of oranges and blues on the cream paper it’s printed on. The ‘tarot’ feel the art gives me makes the sarcasm land even more ‘deadpan’, which I think is great.

I had so much fun reading all of these. I’m a Leo, so the ‘Is the leader of your local cult’ made me laugh out loud. I also know a lot of Capricorns, so ‘Changes the sheets never’ gave me a giggle too.



‘Horrible Horoscopes’ is a fun zine with excellent art, so definitely check it out.