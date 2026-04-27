Happy Mail Monday – A New Rhythm Edition

We are back, dear friends, with another long and rambling Happy Mail with zines, stickers, an almost-case of mistaken identity (sorry Renee!), and so much love and appreciation for you all.
As always, thank you for watching.
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My PO Box:
Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia
*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
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Awesome People:
*Renee of Utter Zine – 10:04
**https://www.instagram.com/utterzine/
**https://ko-fi.com/utterzine
*Meditation Funnies – 37:38
**https://eliashiebert.com/tapes/
**https://ko-fi.com/meditationfunnies
*Emmett Bear – 56:19
**https://www.instagram.com/taj.lilbear/
**https://www.youtube.com/@emmettlilbear
**Thunderbird Artist Collective – https://www.instagram.com/thunderbirdartistcollective/
*MissMuffcake – 1:15:14
**https://www.instagram.com/missmuffcake/
**https://linktr.ee/Missmuffcake
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Other Awesome People/Places:
*Struthless – https://linktr.ee/struthless
*Alphabet Superset – https://struthless.org/products/the-alphabet-superset
*Yellow Cherry Jam – https://www.youtube.com/@yellowcherry_jam
*Obsidian – https://obsidian.md
*Rare Exports – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WI83fbxTBvg
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You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
http://www.seagreenzines.com
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Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko