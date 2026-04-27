Happy Mail Monday – A New Rhythm Edition

We are back, dear friends, with another long and rambling Happy Mail with zines, stickers, an almost-case of mistaken identity (sorry Renee!), and so much love and appreciation for you all.

As always, thank you for watching.

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My PO Box:

Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia

*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines



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Awesome People:

*Renee of Utter Zine – 10:04

**https://www.instagram.com/utterzine/

**https://ko-fi.com/utterzine

*Meditation Funnies – 37:38

**https://eliashiebert.com/tapes/

**https://ko-fi.com/meditationfunnies

*Emmett Bear – 56:19

**https://www.instagram.com/taj.lilbear/

**https://www.youtube.com/@emmettlilbear

**Thunderbird Artist Collective – https://www.instagram.com/thunderbirdartistcollective/

*MissMuffcake – 1:15:14

**https://www.instagram.com/missmuffcake/

**https://linktr.ee/Missmuffcake

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Other Awesome People/Places:

*Struthless – https://linktr.ee/struthless

*Alphabet Superset – https://struthless.org/products/the-alphabet-superset

*Yellow Cherry Jam – https://www.youtube.com/@yellowcherry_jam

*Obsidian – https://obsidian.md

*Rare Exports – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WI83fbxTBvg

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You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

http://www.seagreenzines.com

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Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko