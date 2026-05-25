Happy Mail Monday – Postcards & Chatting Edition

Hello amazing friends! Today I am chatting and relaxing with an awesome assortment of postcards from Plush Bat Fan. I’m talking about a recent ambulance trip, how May has gone, changing perspectives, and June.
As always, thank you for watching.
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My PO Box:
Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia
*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
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Awesome People:
*Plush Bat Fan – 3:40
**https://www.youtube.com/@plushbatfan
**https://www.instagram.com/plushbatfan/
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Other Awesome People/Places:
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You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
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Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko