Happy Mail Monday – Postcards & Chatting Edition

Hello amazing friends! Today I am chatting and relaxing with an awesome assortment of postcards from Plush Bat Fan. I’m talking about a recent ambulance trip, how May has gone, changing perspectives, and June.

As always, thank you for watching.

***

My PO Box:

Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia

*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines



***

Awesome People:

*Plush Bat Fan – 3:40

**https://www.youtube.com/@plushbatfan

**https://www.instagram.com/plushbatfan/

***

Other Awesome People/Places:

*

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

http://www.seagreenzines.com

***

Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko