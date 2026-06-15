Happy Mail Monday – Newsletters & New Friends Edition

Hello, friends! I am happy to be back and sharing zines with you made by a new friend and an old friend. They are a delight of subjects and paper colours. I hope you enjoy.
As always, thank you for watching.
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My PO Box:
Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia
*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
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Awesome People:
*Jax – 10:48
*Dayna Moth – 19:38
**https://catmothcrow.com
**https://www.youtube.com/@catmothcrow
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Other Awesome People/Places:
*Obsidian – https://www.youtube.com/@catmothcrow
*Notion – https://www.notion.com
*International Zine Month – https://stolensharpierevolution.org/international-zine-month/
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You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
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Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko