Call for submissions: F*** the 250th

This fourth of July, the US is ostensibly celebrating its 250th anniversary — except for the whole rapidly-advancing-into-an-increasingly-fascist-state thing.

Join with creatives from around the world as we share our original art and/or writing about what the US represents and/or how we feel about the US (etc.!).

Submit your work to fthefourthzine@gmail.com by July 1, 2026. Include a brief bio (50 words max in 3rd person). Submission does not guarantee inclusion in the zine.

Please, for the love of all that is good about this planet and humanity, do not use generative AI in your submissions.

The final zine will be made available as a free, printable download with this Creative Commons license: Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International.

https://www.instagram.com/jujubeees.zines