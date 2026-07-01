Happy International Zine Month 2026

Hello, zine friends! It is that beautiful time of year again: International Zine Month. Time to dive into all things zine, and I am very excited.

The creator of IZM has designed a fresh poster of prompts here at Stolen Sharpie Revolution. You can download the poster in different formats here. I love how this year’s list isn’t a daily prompts but rather a checklist so you can do what you want when you feel like doing it.

Also check out my dear friend Nina’s blog Echo Publishing where she also has a bullet journal bingo page for IZM. So much fun!



I hope you’re all having a lovely step into the new month. Happy zine-ing!