Happy Mail Monday – Tired Tuesday Sunshine Edition

It’s a tired Tuesday but an absolutely delighted one with lovely mail from old friends. We have postcards, letters, stickers, and – of course – zines! Happy International Zine Month!

As always, thank you for watching.

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My PO Box:

Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia

*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines



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Awesome People:

*Plush Bat Fan/Plush Sonic & Hello Kitty Fan – 11:00

**https://www.youtube.com/@plushsonichellokittyfan

*Emmett Bear – 12:49

**https://www.youtube.com/@emmettlilbear

**https://www.instagram.com/taj.lilbear/

*True Zine Marin – 20:24

*Reciwee Press – 25:40

**https://www.instagram.com/reciwee/

**https://reciwee.com

**https://seagreenzines.com/2024/03/08/zine-review-root-cause/

*Billy – 33:29

**https://www.youtube.com/@ILoveZines

**https://www.youtube.com/@iknowbilly

**https://www.ilovezines.com

*Meditation Funnies – 37:08

**https://www.instagram.com/meditationfunnies/

**https://ko-fi.com/meditationfunnies

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Other Awesome People/Places:

*International Zine Month – https://stolensharpierevolution.org/international-zine-month/

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You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

http://www.seagreenzines.com

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Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko