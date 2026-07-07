Happy Mail Monday – Tired Tuesday Sunshine Edition

It’s a tired Tuesday but an absolutely delighted one with lovely mail from old friends. We have postcards, letters, stickers, and – of course – zines! Happy International Zine Month!
As always, thank you for watching.
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My PO Box:
Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia
*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
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Awesome People:
*Plush Bat Fan/Plush Sonic & Hello Kitty Fan – 11:00
**https://www.youtube.com/@plushsonichellokittyfan
*Emmett Bear – 12:49
**https://www.youtube.com/@emmettlilbear
**https://www.instagram.com/taj.lilbear/
*True Zine Marin – 20:24
*Reciwee Press – 25:40
**https://www.instagram.com/reciwee/
**https://reciwee.com
**https://seagreenzines.com/2024/03/08/zine-review-root-cause/
*Billy – 33:29
**https://www.youtube.com/@ILoveZines
**https://www.youtube.com/@iknowbilly
**https://www.ilovezines.com
*Meditation Funnies – 37:08
**https://www.instagram.com/meditationfunnies/
**https://ko-fi.com/meditationfunnies
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Other Awesome People/Places:
*International Zine Month – https://stolensharpierevolution.org/international-zine-month/
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You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
http://www.seagreenzines.com
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Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko