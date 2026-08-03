Happy Mail Monday – Hello August Edition

Hello and happy August! It is Happy Mail Monday once more, and I have a big assortment of zines, stickers, and all sorts of goodness to share with you today from zinemakers around the world. Including some new-to-me zinemakers. Check it out.

As always, thank you for watching.

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My PO Box:

Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia

*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines



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Awesome People:

*Plush Sonic & Hello Kitty Fan – 9:55

**https://www.youtube.com/@plushsonichellokittyfan

*Billy – 13:07

**https://www.youtube.com/@ILoveZines

**https://www.youtube.com/@iknowbilly

**https://www.ilovezines.com

*Ayun of East Village Inky – 20:09

**https://www.ayunhalliday.com

**https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOPQwRBfMg5HY_B9KxQ75Lw

*Anna – 26:06

**https://unreality.space

**https://www.instagram.com/annarambles/

*Haikus for Butterflies – 46:24

**https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/HaikusforButterflies

**https://www.instagram.com/haikusforbutterflies

*Emily Lamburd – 57:33

**https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/EmilyLamburd

**https://www.instagram.com/emily.lamburd/

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Other Awesome People/Places:

*International Zine Month – https://stolensharpierevolution.org/international-zine-month/

*The Ken Chronicles – https://www.instagram.com/passcribe/

*Alex Wrekk – https://stolensharpierevolution.org

*Cindy Crabb (Doris) – https://www.cindycrabb.com

*Livor Mortis – https://linktr.ee/livormortiszine

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You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

http://www.seagreenzines.com

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Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko