Happy Mail Monday – Hello August Edition

Hello and happy August! It is Happy Mail Monday once more, and I have a big assortment of zines, stickers, and all sorts of goodness to share with you today from zinemakers around the world. Including some new-to-me zinemakers. Check it out.
As always, thank you for watching.
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My PO Box:
Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia
*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
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Awesome People:
*Plush Sonic & Hello Kitty Fan – 9:55
**https://www.youtube.com/@plushsonichellokittyfan
*Billy – 13:07
**https://www.youtube.com/@ILoveZines
**https://www.youtube.com/@iknowbilly
**https://www.ilovezines.com
*Ayun of East Village Inky – 20:09
**https://www.ayunhalliday.com
**https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOPQwRBfMg5HY_B9KxQ75Lw
*Anna – 26:06
**https://unreality.space
**https://www.instagram.com/annarambles/
*Haikus for Butterflies – 46:24
**https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/HaikusforButterflies
**https://www.instagram.com/haikusforbutterflies
*Emily Lamburd – 57:33
**https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/EmilyLamburd
**https://www.instagram.com/emily.lamburd/
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Other Awesome People/Places:
*International Zine Month – https://stolensharpierevolution.org/international-zine-month/
*The Ken Chronicles – https://www.instagram.com/passcribe/
*Alex Wrekk – https://stolensharpierevolution.org
*Cindy Crabb (Doris) – https://www.cindycrabb.com
*Livor Mortis – https://linktr.ee/livormortiszine
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You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
http://www.seagreenzines.com
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Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko