Plan & Chat – The Intensity of 2026

Hello everyone! Today we have something a little different. I’ll be setting up a weekly spread for a health planner that I have been using while I’m still adjusting to life and medication adjustments. While I do that, I have a bit of a voice over summary of what has been going on this year. Turns out things will just keep coming so waiting until things ‘settle down’ before I talk about it probably isn’t the best move. Haha. Be well, dear friends.

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