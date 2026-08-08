Woollahra Libraries Zine Fair: Open For Applications!

Artwork by Lucie Towers

Woollahra Libraries Zine Fair

Location: 451 New South Head Road, Double Bay, 2028

Time & Date: September 26 2026, 10am – 3pm

Artist Applications Open Until: August 21, 2026

Application link: https://www.woollahra.nsw.gov.au/Library/Get-Involved/Zine-Fair-Artist-EOI

☆ A new Sydney Zine Fair has landed! Peek through the library ivy into a curious, creative and outspoken world of DIY publishing and independent small press publications at the Woollahra Libraries Zine Fair. ☆

Interested in hosting a table? Expressions of interest for zine artists are open until Friday 21 August.

Zine Map Page: https://zinemap.com/event/woollahra-libraries-zine-fair-sydney