Call for Submissions: PAPERCUTS VOLUME 3

PAPERCUTS VOLUME 3 is now open for submissions!



Deadline: September 25th

Issue coming November 2026



Papercuts is a poetry zine created by members of the Hello Magnolia Art Club (@hellomagnoliaprintshop). It is 100% free to join and submit a poem! All poets who are accepted and published in the zine will receive a complementary author’s copy as a thank you for being a contributor.



The Hello Magnolia Art Club is meant to be a small, online space for introverts and art lovers who adore snail mail and slowing down in general. Learn more about the club at patreon.com/HelloMagnolia