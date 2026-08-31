Happy Mail Monday – Forever Rambling Edition

It’s a beautiful, rambly kind of day, zine friends. Grab your drink of choice and settle in for a long video filled with wonderful stickers, amazing zines, and random verbal side tangents from yours truly.
As always, thank you for watching.
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My PO Box:
Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia
*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
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Awesome People:
*Gypsy Landing – 11:05
**https://gypsylanding.com
**https://www.instagram.com/1mysticbestie
*Mo’s Zines – 19:55
**https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/MosZineShop
**https://www.instagram.com/moszineshop/
*Kali Mythical Type – 26:27
**https://ko-fi.com/mythicaltype/
**https://www.instagram.com/kali.kambo/
**Urban Legends Review – https://seagreenzines.com/2025/10/16/zine-review-urban-legends/
*Isabel – 42:04
**lettersforisabel@aol.com
*Kari Tervo – 50:01
**https://zinewiki.com/wiki/Kari_Tervo
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Other Awesome People/Places:
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You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
http://www.seagreenzines.com
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Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko