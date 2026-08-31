Happy Mail Monday – Forever Rambling Edition

It’s a beautiful, rambly kind of day, zine friends. Grab your drink of choice and settle in for a long video filled with wonderful stickers, amazing zines, and random verbal side tangents from yours truly.

As always, thank you for watching.

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My PO Box:

Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia

*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines



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Awesome People:

*Gypsy Landing – 11:05

**https://gypsylanding.com

**https://www.instagram.com/1mysticbestie

*Mo’s Zines – 19:55

**https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/MosZineShop

**https://www.instagram.com/moszineshop/

*Kali Mythical Type – 26:27

**https://ko-fi.com/mythicaltype/

**https://www.instagram.com/kali.kambo/

**Urban Legends Review – https://seagreenzines.com/2025/10/16/zine-review-urban-legends/

*Isabel – 42:04

**lettersforisabel@aol.com

*Kari Tervo – 50:01

**https://zinewiki.com/wiki/Kari_Tervo

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Other Awesome People/Places:

*

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You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

http://www.seagreenzines.com

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Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko