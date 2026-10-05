Happy Mail Monday – For The Love of Mail Edition

Hello and welcome to a new week, dear friends! It’s time again for Happy Mail Monday, and I have a lovely collection of mail to share from old zine friends as well as a surprise from a new friend. So much love for all the creativity.
As always, thank you for watching.
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My PO Box:
Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia
*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
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Awesome People:
*Craig – 5:51
**https://www.instagram.com/fiveoclockzine/
**https://www.instagram.com/craiganthonyatkinson/
*Jen Three Chairs Publishing – 9:45
**https://linktr.ee/jenpayne
**Water Under the Bridge Review – https://seagreenzines.com/2024/05/21/book-review-water-under-the-bridge-by-jennifer-a-payne/
*Elias of Meditation Funnies – 20:41
**https://eliashiebert.com
**https://www.instagram.com/meditationfunnies/
*Ken Bausert – 36:56
**https://www.instagram.com/passcribe/
**https://thekenbausertchronicles.blogspot.com
*Forever Egon – 48:56
**https://linktr.ee/egonforever
**https://www.instagram.com/egon_forever_international/
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Other Awesome People/Places:
*DingoXDonk – https://www.dingoxdonk.com
*Ryan of Pocket Thoughts – https://www.instagram.com/pocketthoughtszines/
*Song – The Joker – https://youtu.be/dV3AziKTBUo
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You Can Find Me At:
https://www.instagram.com/seagreenzines
seagreenzines@gmail.com
http://www.seagreenzines.com
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Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko