Happy Mail Monday – For The Love of Mail Edition

Hello and welcome to a new week, dear friends! It’s time again for Happy Mail Monday, and I have a lovely collection of mail to share from old zine friends as well as a surprise from a new friend. So much love for all the creativity.

As always, thank you for watching.

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My PO Box:

Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia

*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines



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Awesome People:

*Craig – 5:51

**https://www.instagram.com/fiveoclockzine/

**https://www.instagram.com/craiganthonyatkinson/



*Jen Three Chairs Publishing – 9:45

**https://linktr.ee/jenpayne

**Water Under the Bridge Review – https://seagreenzines.com/2024/05/21/book-review-water-under-the-bridge-by-jennifer-a-payne/

*Elias of Meditation Funnies – 20:41

**https://eliashiebert.com

**https://www.instagram.com/meditationfunnies/

*Ken Bausert – 36:56

**https://www.instagram.com/passcribe/

**https://thekenbausertchronicles.blogspot.com



*Forever Egon – 48:56

**https://linktr.ee/egonforever

**https://www.instagram.com/egon_forever_international/

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Other Awesome People/Places:

*DingoXDonk – https://www.dingoxdonk.com

*Ryan of Pocket Thoughts – https://www.instagram.com/pocketthoughtszines/

*Song – The Joker – https://youtu.be/dV3AziKTBUo

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You Can Find Me At:

https://www.instagram.com/seagreenzines

seagreenzines@gmail.com

http://www.seagreenzines.com

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Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko