Autoimmune Stuff, APHRA, & ZineWriMo – Chatty Video

Hello friends! As promised, here’s a short chat about the various things that have been keeping me busy on multiple levels since the last chat. Health stuff, mind stuff, and the upcoming ZineWriMo!



Be well, dear friends.

Help keep Sea Green Zines going on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines



My PO Box:

PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia



**Awesome People/Places Mentioned**

*ZineWriMo – https://seagreenzines.com/zinewrimo-2/

*Obsidian – https://obsidian.md

*Obsidian Tutorial – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gafuqdKwD_U

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seagreenzines@gmail.com

https://seagreenzines.carrd.co

Thank you so much for watching and for support in all forms.

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Channel Art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko