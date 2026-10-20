Happy Mail Monday – Belated Birthday Edition

Hello, zine friends! We’re back on a Tuesday because I couldn’t wait until next Monday to open this belated birthday present from my longtime zine friend, True Zine Marin. Crafts, stickers, and zines, oh my! Truly happy mail.

As always, thank you for watching.

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My PO Box:

Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia

*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines



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Awesome People:

*True Zine Marin – 4:38

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Other Awesome People/Places:

*Portland Buttonworks – https://portlandbuttonworks.com/

*Free Des – https://freedes.net

*Fiddler’s Green – https://www.fiddlersgreenzine.com

*Skeletor’s Guide to Self Care – https://atomicbooks.com/products/skeletors-guide-to-self-care

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You Can Find Me At:

https://www.instagram.com/seagreenzines

seagreenzines@gmail.com

http://www.seagreenzines.com

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Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko