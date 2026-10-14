ZineWriMo 2026 Prompts List

Speaking of time flying… 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of ZineWriMo! Back in 2016, someone I think is still going by the name of Jasper

(@unclejasperilla) came up with the idea of a NaNoWriMo-type event for zinemakers.

In 2017, I made the first daily prompts list (inspired by International Zine Month, of course) and have been making the prompts list each year ever since. (I don’t think I’ve ever missed a year…)

While the calendar does have something for every day, my focus has always been on inspiration rather than stress. Challenges can be fun but can also feel like pressure. That’s why I include days like the Work In Progress Wednesdays as well as days for refilling the creative well. Whether you participate with the whole calendar or pick a day here and there to join in, I hope you have a wonderful, creative November ahead filled with zines, art, and plenty of natural beauty.

Dive in, join up, and let’s get ready to zine! There’s a Facebook group if you’re interested in joining.

Feel free to email me at seagreenzines@gmail.com if you’d like me to send you the list in PDF or larger .JPG form. Or click here for the image link.

No matter what you do, remember to be kind to yourself and spread a little sunshine.