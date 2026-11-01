It’s ZineWriMo time! But… what is ZineWriMo? Check out this video to learn more about the month-long event for zinemakers no matter your experience level.



Spread a little sunshine!

Help keep Sea Green Zines going on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines



My PO Box:

PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia



**Awesome People/Places Mentioned**

*ZineWriMo – https://seagreenzines.com/zinewrimo-2/

*Jasper – https://www.instagram.com/unclejasperilla

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seagreenzines@gmail.com

https://seagreenzines.carrd.co

Thank you so much for watching and for support in all forms.

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Channel Art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko



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“Study And Relax” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/