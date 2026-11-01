It’s ZineWriMo time! But… what is ZineWriMo? Check out this video to learn more about the month-long event for zinemakers no matter your experience level.
Spread a little sunshine!
Help keep Sea Green Zines going on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
My PO Box:
PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia
**Awesome People/Places Mentioned**
*ZineWriMo – https://seagreenzines.com/zinewrimo-2/
*Jasper – https://www.instagram.com/unclejasperilla
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seagreenzines@gmail.com
https://seagreenzines.carrd.co
Thank you so much for watching and for support in all forms.
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Channel Art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko
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“Study And Relax” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License