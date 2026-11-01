ZineWriMo 2026 Day 1: Brainstorming

Hello, zine friends! Welcome to the very first day of ZineWriMo 2026.

As per usual at this time of year, I am in denial that it even is November. Or, just a little bit in denial. I am really excited about starting ZineWriMo.



Today’s prompt is the usual day one with brainstorms and thought gardens. While I do like the term brainstorming, let’s just say thought garden has also taken root in my heart.



Yes, I do bad jokes as well.



I am absolutely not lacking for ideas but rather for time, focus, and perhaps tasty snacks. However, I took today’s prompt and decided that my thought garden needed a little organising. So what I am doing is taking all the little sticky notes I have all over my desk, all the ideas I have in Trello, Notion, and other places, and I am putting them all properly in one spot.



How are you brainstorming today? Or taking a gentler approach with a garden? Always feel free to comment here and/or tag me on Instagram @seagreenzines

Participants:



*https://hadass420.wordpress.com



Email me at seagreenzines@gmail.com if you’d like to be added to the list