ZineWriMo 2026 Day 6: Zine Resources Day

Hello, and happy Friday, zine friends. Beautiful, wonderful Friday. I’m ready for the weekend. How about you?

Today’s prompt is to share zine resources. Zines, zinemakers, zine events, and all sorts of zine-y type things are spread out widely across the planet. So places where you can find a lot of zine goodness are wonderful. The zine community is amazing, and finding each other for collabs, trades, and more is a big part of the magic of it all.

Here are some (but not all!) of my favourites:

*Resources page — Admittedly, it has been a while since I’ve checked all the list and made sure everything is current. Also, if you have a resource that isn’t on the list, please feel free to let me know.

*Zine Goodness YouTube Playlist – This is my own playlist with various zine videos I come across online. I’m always open to suggestions for videos to add to it.

*Brattyxbre https://www.youtube.com/@brattyxbre – As far as being ‘zinetuber famous’ Bre is pretty much at the top of the list. Bre mixes zine-making, zine business, and all kinds of zine fun for a channel chock full of good stuff.

*CatMothCrow https://www.youtube.com/@catmothcrow – This is such a fun and sweet channel featuring the fun make a zine challenge ‘Roll for Zine’, zine mail opening videos, and other zine-related videos.

*ZineWiki – Currently down as I’m posting this. It has had a lot of trouble over the years with being down, etc, but when it’s up, it’s definitely a great resource to check out.

*Zine Map – This is a “A collaborative map of the global zine scene, one year in!” This is such a fun, lovely site, and it’s such a good resource for all sorts of zine events, zine makers, and more.



Always feel free to comment here and/or tag me on Instagram @seagreenzines

Especially if you’d like to be added to the participants list!

Participants:



*https://hadass420.wordpress.com

*https://eclectoid.neocities.org



Email me at seagreenzines@gmail.com if you’d like to be added to the list