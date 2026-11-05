ZineWriMo 2026 Day 5: Zine Origin Story

Hello, zine friends! Is anyone else ready for the weekend already? I certainly am.

Today’s prompt is to share your zine origin story. How/when did you get started with zines. A lot of people out there were making them long before they’d even heard the word ‘zine’. I was one of them. From a young age, I was making little booklets with stories or sweet messages. As I got older, I was always trying to push my friends into writing letters (especially over summer break) and would often make little newsletters for what was happening.

Discovering zines was like coming home. Like discovering I was a part of this huge, long-running club full of amazing people. It was wonderful. I quickly created Sea Green Zines and, well, I’m still here today, over a decade later. Still celebrating zines, still enjoying mail, still trying to help people to connect.



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How did you get started with zines?



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Especially if you’d like to be added to the participants list!

Participants:



*https://hadass420.wordpress.com

*https://eclectoid.neocities.org



Email me at seagreenzines@gmail.com if you’d like to be added to the list