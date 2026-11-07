The zine cave is alive with the sound of music. Haha.

ZineWriMo 2026 Day 7: Refill the Well with Music

Music is such a powerful tool when you are creating. I have used music since I was a child writing my novels to help me feel character moods, help me engage with the tone of a piece and much more. This goes for zinemaking, too. I find myself gravitating toward wordless pieces these days with calm tones while I figure out what I want to say on the page.

What do you like to listen to when you’re creating?

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Participants:



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